Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.28. The stock had a trading volume of 187,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,732. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $289.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.