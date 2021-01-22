Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.35. 865,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.93.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.