Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.97 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $209.93.

