Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

