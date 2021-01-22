Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.49. 83,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.