Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.47. 25,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

