Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.34 and a 200-day moving average of $319.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

