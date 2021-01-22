Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IVOG traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $192.87. 12,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.51. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $193.43.

