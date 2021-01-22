Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 895,300 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,370. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

