Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,643 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

