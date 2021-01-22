Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

