Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. 4,436,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

