Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,943,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.90. 100,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

