Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 18.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.89. 3,038,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,828. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.