Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.81. 90,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

