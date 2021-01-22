Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.