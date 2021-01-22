Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.89. 3,038,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,828. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

