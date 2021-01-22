Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.84. 26,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

