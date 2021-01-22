Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Tiaa Fsb’s 9th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,081,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.17% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $723,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

