Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,094. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

