Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,862. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

