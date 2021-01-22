Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $126,336.79 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $126,336.79 and approximately $65,405.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039651 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

