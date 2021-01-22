Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,711.02 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $123,711.02 and approximately $21,974.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

