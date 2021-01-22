Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,877. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $185.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $578,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.