Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.14. 252,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 287,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $65,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,484,036 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

