Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Shares Gap Down to $125.60

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $125.60, but opened at $121.40. Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) shares last traded at $124.80, with a volume of 252,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £742.56 million and a PE ratio of -104.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.16.

Vectura Group plc Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

