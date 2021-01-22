Veil Price Tops $0.0085 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $729,135.89 and $65,393.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,947.24 or 0.99918012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00320343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00610903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00157842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

