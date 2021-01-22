Velas Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Velas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $77.62 million and $1.68 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.