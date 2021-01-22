Veles Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Veles has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $57,453.08 and approximately $30,033.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,621.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.51 or 0.03737242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00413226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.69 or 0.01325625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00535287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00412906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00263132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022265 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,835 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.