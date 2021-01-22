Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.58 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.