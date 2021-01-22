Venus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.77 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00015900 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $41.33 million and $1.77 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,454.89 or 1.00137263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,020,556 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.