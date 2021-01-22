VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VER. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

