Verge Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $192.39 million and $6.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00429366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,423,310,987 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

