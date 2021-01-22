Verge (XVG) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $188.37 million and $10.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00429418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,423,011,787 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

