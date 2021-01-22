VeriBlock (VBK) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. VeriBlock has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $7,839.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 975,084,886 coins and its circulating supply is 697,095,526 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

