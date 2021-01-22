Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $689,925. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

