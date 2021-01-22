Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Insider Neill Gareth Ricketts Sells 1,650,000 Shares

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).
Shares of VRS opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. Versarien plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a market cap of £101.58 million and a PE ratio of -18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.04.
Versarien plc (VRS.L) Company Profile
