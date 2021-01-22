Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Insider Neill Gareth Ricketts Sells 1,650,000 Shares

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

Shares of VRS opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. Versarien plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a market cap of £101.58 million and a PE ratio of -18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.04.

Versarien plc (VRS.L) Company Profile

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

