Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $69,589.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,241.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.18 or 0.03791014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00418649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.01342879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00541923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00414452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00267591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022068 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,390,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

