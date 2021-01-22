Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 17.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 2,398,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,610,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

