Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $184,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $237.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,089. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.