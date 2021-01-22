Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

