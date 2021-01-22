VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,464.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $15.02 million and $33,464.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,351,301 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

