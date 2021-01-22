Viacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,412.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $112,412.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00412429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,131 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

