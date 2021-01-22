Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading Up 5.6%

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 190,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 124,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $798.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 307.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Viad by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Viad by 719.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

