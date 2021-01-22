VIBE Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $372,254.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

