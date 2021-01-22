Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:BGMZF) Shares Down 2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGMZF)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:BGMZF)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District located in Central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel.

