Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 1.1%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 41,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 50,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $276,000.

