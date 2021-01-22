VideoCoin Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $251,242.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 268.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 coins.

The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

