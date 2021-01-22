VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.