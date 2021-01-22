VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.55 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $27.28 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

